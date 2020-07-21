Vidya Balan is inspiring in the first track of Shakuntala Devi

















Vidya Balan truly is a phenomenal actress. She has proved that she can easily dive deep into a part and become the character several times now. She is versatile, confident and a class-apart and there are no two ways about that. Vidya is gearing up for the digital release of Shakuntala Devi. The film is set to hit the web on July 31, 2020 and Vidya will be essaying the part of the renowned mathematician Shakuntala Devi in the film.

Today, the makers released the first track from the film titled Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi which revolves around Vidya revealing why it is important to keep your spirits high during exam time. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. If you haven’t heard it yet, check it out here. Apart from Vidya, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in crucial parts.