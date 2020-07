Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.8 With Car Keys Support

Apple today released watchOS 6.2.8, the 10th update to the watchOS 6 operating system that runs on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.8 comes a month after the launch of watchOS 6.2.6, a security update. watchOS 6.2.8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌…