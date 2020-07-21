U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.60% By .com

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.60%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.60%, while the index gained 0.17%, and the index lost 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 7.18% or 6.12 points to trade at 91.39 at the close. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) added 5.06% or 2.15 points to end at 44.65 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.83% or 2.71 points to 98.36 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.38% or 5.43 points to trade at 388.00 at the close. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) declined 1.35% or 2.85 points to end at 208.75 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was down 1.00% or 1.99 points to 196.48.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 10.96% to 17.41, Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:) which was up 10.91% to settle at 27.25 and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 10.52% to close at 11.35.

The worst performers were FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 16.99% to 34.25 in late trade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.86% to settle at 291.40 and Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.32% to 69.00 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Midatech Pharma PLC ADR (NASDAQ:) which rose 152.94% to 4.3000, Novan Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 78.26% to settle at 1.2300 and Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 61.25% to close at 0.3999.

The worst performers were BIO-Key International Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.57% to 0.6200 in late trade, Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 24.34% to settle at 9.110 and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.36% to 44.69 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2207 to 673 and 64 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1636 rose and 1086 declined, while 52 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 1.55% to 24.84.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.41% or 25.70 to $1843.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.49% or 0.61 to hit $41.53 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $43.97 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1530, while USD/JPY rose 0.02% to 106.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.68% at 95.118.