Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj trended online most of Monday after she unveiled several high fashion maternity shoot pics — announcing the news of her pregnancy.

“Preggers,” one of the pics was simply captioned.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she captioned another post. “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude.”

Fans had been speculating that Nicki was pregnant in the recent “TROLLZ” video with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The news was not a huge shock for fans as the rapper stepped back from the scene to focus on starting a family with her husband, Kenneth “ZOO” Petty.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” she wrote on Twitter last September.

She has since deleted the tweet.

Well, she didn’t lie.

