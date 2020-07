Twitter cracks down on QAnon, will ban thousands of accounts

Twitter Inc. will ban thousands of accounts associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, which claims there is a deep state plot against President Donald Trump — the latest battle front in the social media company’s campaign against disinformation.

We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

The social media company said it will permanently suspend accounts tweeting about topics that it knows are violating Twitter policy and coordinating abuses around individual victims or attempting to evade suspensions. Twitter will also ensure it’s not highlighting QAnon activity by keeping such posts out of trends and recommendation sections as well as blocking URLs associated with the movement.

Twitter didn’t say how many accounts will be affected. NBC separately reported that about 150,000 accounts will be impacted and so far more than 7,000 QAnon accounts have been taken down in the last couple of weeks, citing an unnamed Twitter spokesman.

These actions will be rolled out comprehensively this week. We will continue to review this activity across our service and update our rules and enforcement approach again if necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

Supporters of QAnon have started to enter mainstream politics with Lauren Boebert, a fan of the movement and gun rights advocate, winning the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd District earlier this month. QAnon has become latest battle front for Twitter, which saw the hacking of several prominent accounts last week fuel questions about whether it is capable of curbing disinformation ahead of the U.S. election in November.

