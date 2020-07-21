Tristan Thompson Lists L.A. Mansion: Go Inside the $8.5 Million Home!

Making moves.

Today, E! News learned that Tristan Thompson has put his Encino home on the market for $8.5 million. As E! readers may recall, the NBA player purchased this 7-bedroom property just over a year ago.

Per the listing, which is held by Tomer Fridman of Compass, the house boasts 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 9,864 square feet and so much more. And, after having some of the home redone by designer Ryan Saghian, it appears that the Canadian-born star is looking to make a profit on the sale.

According to Variety, the 29-year-old bought the Encino estate for $6.5 million. Tristan owns an additional home in Ohio, where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This real estate news comes 2 months after Tristan’s ex Khloe Kardashian listed her Calabasas, Calif. estate for $18,950,000.

“Khloe is selling her house and moving into a bigger home,” a source revealed to E! News back in May. “It’s a good opportunity for her to make a nice profit. She spent a lot of time remodeling and it is beautiful and ready to sell. It makes sense for her to move on and move up right now.”