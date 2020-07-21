Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says “eye-watering debt and deficit” caused by JobKeeper payments

Australia can expect to see “eye-watering debt and deficit” when the budget update is announced tomorrow.

“Forecasting is difficult at the best of times let alone in a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“I don’t think we have seen uncertainty like this in a global and indeed a national economy in living memory.

“Right now, we are spending $11 billion a month on JobKeeper. That is unsustainable if we kept that program going indefinitely.”

“That’s the harsh reality of this pandemic. The coronavirus has required the government to spend unprecedented amounts of money to support people in need,” he said.

From the JobKeeper and JobSeeker initiatives to the $750 pensioner cash payments, Mr Frydenberg reassured that the federal government is invested in Australia’s workforce.