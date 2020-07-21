Travis Scott Responds to T-Pain Claiming He Fell Asleep During Studio Session: ‘I Was Blasted’

WENN

T-Pain previously went viral after he revealed that the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper fell asleep when he ‘started going in about how I do production’ during their joint session.

Travis Scott (II) is setting the record straight. Following T-Pain‘s claims that stated he fell asleep during their joint studio session, the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker denied the accusation in the latest episode of his radio show “.Wav”.

Telling what exactly happened at the time, the rapper stressed that he was just perpetually high during their joint session, “So I went to the stu, I think I was playing some joints. I played some of “Astroworld”. Like letting him know where I was at. I think he started playing some joints. At the end of the day, I’m blasted.”

Travis continued explaining, “So I wasn’t sleeping in the stu. I don’t know if he thought I was asleep. Bro, I was blasted.” He also made it clear that he doesn’t have any bad blood with T-Pain despite the latter’s claims, saying that it was “all love.” The “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper even went into a mix heavily featuring the “Jerry Sprunger” spitter.

T-Pain made the claims during his Twitch stream earlier this month, recalling the time when he was inspired to make some beats after hearing “Astroworld” tracks. “I started going in about how I do production. The whole time I’m looking at my computer. … Then I turned around. Everybody in the room [was] f**king asleep. Knocked the f**k out,” the winner of “The Masked Singer” season one said. “Travis is also somehow asleep standing up. Don’t know-how. Can’t f**king tell you. Don’t know what the f**k happened. Bro, I was only talking for like three or four minutes.”

His story quickly went viral, with a lot of people standing up for T-Pain. However, the rapper later let it be known that he didn’t hold grudges against Travis. “Come on y’all,” he said. “It ain’t that serious. S**t happens all the time. Me and @trvisXX cool.”