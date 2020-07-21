Total of 95 players test positive for COVID-19, union says By

© . FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City



() – Ninety-five National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players’ union said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28.

Top players voiced their concern and anger on Sunday over a lack of COVID-19 safety protocols. The NFLPA and the league on Monday reportedly https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/29497775/nfl-players-agree-daily-covid-19-testing-first-2-weeks-training-camp agreed to daily coronavirus testing for all players during the first two weeks of camp.

The latest tally of players with a “known positive test” indicate there have been 23 new cases since the NFLPA’s COVID-19 report last week.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe,” the NFLPA said in a statement on Monday.

“The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

The NFLPA statement did not include information about plans for testing during training.

The league is moving toward a Sept. 10 kickoff for their season, with attendance likely limited at stadiums across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NFL told players on Tuesday that there will be no pre-season games this year, according to media reports.

Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), both operating out of a “bubble” at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reported that no new positive cases came out of their most recent round of testing.

MLS is midway through its “MLS is Back Tournament,” while the NBA is set to resume its season July 30.