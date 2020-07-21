Toronto Wolfpack wife of Kallum Watkins Sophie launches nuclear attack on broke Super League club, NRL news, Gold Coast Titans

The Toronto Wolfpack’s decision to withdraw from the 2020 Super League season has sparked doubt over where it leaves players contracted to the club.

The wife of former Leeds Rhinos captain and Gold Coast Titans Englishman Kallum Watkins took to social media to deliver an epic spray at the Wolfpack, making claims of payments not being honoured on time, and frustration within the team about players and their families being left in limbo.

“Past giving a f–k,” Sophie Watkins wrote on her Instagram story.

“Welcome to the rugby league s–t show.

“I can reveal that the Wolfpack’s 22-man squad have had their wages paid consistently late for several months, putting severe mental strain on their players.

“The club, who were promoted into Super League for the first time at the end of 2019, is currently facing a lawsuit in Canada over alleged unpaid bills and has previously faced legal action over monies owed and claims from other creditors.

“They don’t give a s–t. There’s a lot of people owed money. It’s just a disaster. I don’t think people understand the mental stress it puts on people. Some of the players with kids, mortgages, bills – I’m worried. It’s crazy.

“We got told the money will be a week late. And then the week comes and no money, and then the week comes and no money, and then the next week and the next week. What gets us is we get told on the night the money’s coming and then it just doesn’t come.”

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins (Getty)

Watkins’ partner said that her husband was attracted to the club upon the family’s decision to return to Europe in April this year, to be closer to his sick father.

The England Test centre made a total of just eight appearances with the Titans, having joined mid-year in 2019 from Leeds Rhinos and initially committed to being on the Gold Coast until the end of 2021.

“I came back for family reasons,” Watkins, 29, said of his signing to Toronto.

“There has been a lot going on back home, and then when I heard about my dad I had to come back. I wanted to succeed in the NRL but I had to put my family first, and now I’m excited to be back playing in the Super League.

“The opportunity to play for Toronto is really exciting and I’m really looking forward to working with the team. I know this club wants to be successful and I want to play my part in that.”

The wife of the former Leeds skipper said Toronto fought hard for Watkins in a “bidding war” which is what drew them to Canada, while also allowing him to still play in the UK’s Super League.

“Imagine being brought into a club that could never pay you on time anyway but [were] so desperate to sign you, [they] would enter into a bidding war to outbid other clubs (that would [have] been stable and allowed us to feed our children),” she wrote.

“We were brought into this club when they knew full well what was going on. It’s f–king SLY [sic] .

“I’ll talk all day long about it so the [rugby league] journo that always writes about my Instagram stories hit me up.

“I’m ready (and poor).”

Other former NRL players at Toronto that have been left in no-man’s land from the Wolfpack’s decision not to play in 2020 include Sonny Bill Williams, Bodene Thompson, Chase Stanley, Ricky Leutele and Josh McCrone.

Williams is by far the highest-profile player on their books, reportedly on a deal worth $10 million over two years.

The former All Black was in his first season with the team, which had not won a game before the suspension.

British newspaper The Mirror reported last week that the Wolfpack’s seven overseas players – including Williams – have been on visas limiting them to six months a year in Britain, which has now expired because of the pandemic.

According to the statement released by Toronto today, players and staff have had their payroll “guaranteed” by majority owner Davd Argyle, which contradicts the claims made by Watkins’ wife.

She said there are also some new additions to the team that have not been kept up to date with the club’s current situation.

“I’ve had to be the one to inform people I know in [rugby league] that have also been signed to this club and not yet announced, to try and save their arse of being in the same position as us!!!” Watkins said on Instagram.

“Not one other person has contacted them. They are also families with children.

“Yeah, ‘You’re all free to leave’.

“F–king where, in the middle of COVID-19?”

Watkins played 25 Tests for England and 256 games for Leeds Rhinos in Super League, with three premierships to his name as well as a two Challenge Cup championships.

He was recovering from a knee reconstruction in the lead-up to the 2020 NRL season before he departed Australia.

“Toronto Wolfpack can confirm that the club has informed both Super League Europe (SLE) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) that the team will not be restarting the campaign as scheduled on August 2nd,” the Canadian club said in a statement on Tuesday morning (Australian time).

“The Wolfpack will not participate in the conclusion of the 2020 Betfred Super League season, or in the remainder of the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup.

“The COVID pandemic has presented unexpected and overwhelming financial challenges to the Wolfpack organisation. Greatly reduced ticket, sponsorship, merchandise and game day revenue streams have resulted from the loss of all 11 of the team’s home Super League games in Toronto.

“The Wolfpack would be left covering significant additional costs simply to complete a season of games in the UK including COVID testing, stadium rentals, medical costs and player pay increases to align with the rest of the league.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and in consideration of a range of factors specific to the club as the only transatlantic team in the league.

“The club fully intend to field a team in the 2021 season, and will be working with SLE and the RFL to understand this process moving into the next season.”

– with AP