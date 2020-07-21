Toronto-based writing platform Wattpad says it's investigating a breach of user data, following a report that 271M user records was up for sale online (Isabelle Kirkwood/BetaKit)

Isabelle Kirkwood / BetaKit:
Toronto-based writing platform Wattpad says it’s investigating a breach of user data, following a report that 271M user records was up for sale online — Toronto-based startup Wattpad has confirmed it is investigating a massive breach of user data, following claims made by cybersecurity intelligence firms …
