Tom Arnold Finalizes Divorce From Fourth Wife

WENN

The ‘True Lies’ actor has legally become single again after his divorce from his fourth wife Ashley Groussman is finalized more than a year after their split.

–

Tom Arnold‘s divorce from Ashley Groussman has been finalised, 18 months after the pair split.

The former couple’s dissolution of marriage was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on 16 July (20). The pair listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to People, who obtained a copy of the filing.

As part of their divorce, Arnold and Groussman agreed to joint custody of their children, seven-year-old son Jax and four-year-old daughter Quinn, and will split time during the week and holidays equally.

Announcing their split in January 2019, Arnold told Us Weekly that there is no “bad guy” involved in their break-up – but the fact that they wanted different things led to them calling time on their relationship.

“It’s a long time coming and we have been together for almost 11 years. And very grateful. I have many good years. I have my children because (of) my wife,” the “True Lies” star explained.

“She has one life and she gets to live it exactly the way… the same thing with everybody. And I think it’s hard. Sometimes in our society people put things on. Especially women, they can feel guilty. And I kept saying, ‘Hey, listen. You have done everything. We’ve been together. You’ve been amazing. There doesn’t have to be a reason. There doesn’t have to be a bad guy.’ ”

However, things became less amicable during their divorce proceedings, with Groussman filing for a restraining order against the “True Lies” actor after a dispute when he allegedly refused to return the children to her house following a visit.

Groussman was Arnold’s fourth wife – he was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999, and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.