Today at Apple brings virtual art sessions to Chicago students this summer

High school students in the Chicago area have an opportunity to get creative from home this summer thanks to a collaboration by Today at Apple. Starting next week, leading muralists, illustrators, and designers from Chicago will share their creativity in free virtual art sessions.

Sentrock’s Summer Studio is a Webex series for students ages 14-18. Participants will join five creators from July 27-31 as they offer illustration tips, inspiration, and opportunities to create art. The program is a collaboration between Today at Apple, street artist Sentrock, Young Chicago Authors, and Secret Walls, the art crew that frequents flagship Apple Stores with live illustration battles.

Following the first week of virtual sessions, 20 students will continue to a two-week program this August. Sentrock’s crew will offer personal creative advice and deep dives on art skills and storytelling techniques. A Secret Walls Tournament will wrap the program.

To register for Sentrock’s Summer Studio and for more information, visit this Eventrbrite page. Here’s the artist lineup coming next week and Instagram links so you can check out more of their work:

With many Apple Stores closed and in-store sessions paused across the world, Today at Apple has gone virtual this year with several online opportunities. Starting next week, Apple will offer three type of learning sessions for parents and guardians covering iPad skills and tips.

For kids, Apple Camp at Home sessions are still available through July 31. In the UK, Made in LDN is helping young artists break into the music industry. And for inspiration at any time, check out Today at Apple at Home.

