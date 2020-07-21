The Tragedy of Robin Williams: The Man, the Myth and Why His Legacy Remains So Complicated

Williams serving in an inspirational, paternal, or otherwise life-changing capacity would become a running theme from those who crossed paths with him over the years. Ben Affleck credited him with no less than jump-starting his entire career by agreeing to be in Good Will Hunting, which in addition to earning Williams a Best Supporting Actor Oscar made Best Original Screenplay winners out of Affleck and Matt Damon.

“Most people can’t point to the moment that changed their life in such a dramatic way, but I can,” Affleck told The Guardian in late 2016. “It was the moment that Robin decided to take a flyer on that movie. I’ll always feel a huge debt to him although now I’ll never get to repay it.” What happened to Williams eventually was “one of these incredibly horrible diseases that destroys the mind and that was especially cruel to a guy like Robin who was always so brilliant and quick witted. And on a totally selfish level, he’s the reason why I got successful in this business. If Robin hadn’t done Good Will Hunting, Matt and I would still be sitting there today talking about how we could update that script.”

In a tribute to Williams on the third anniversary of his death, Gellar captioned a photo of them together, “Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favorite joke. You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you everyday, but today especially.”

She touchingly remembered her late TV dad on his birthday a year ago, as well, writing, “Grief takes everyone on a different path. On my journey, I have finally reached the point, where when I think of you, instead of the rush of hot tears, I feel a huge smile spread across my face. I know how truly blessed I am to have been, even a small part, of your life. Tonight I’m going to show my kids #mrsdoutfire for the first time, and continue to keep both your memory and genius alive. You are beloved RW.”

Truly a multifaceted legacy.