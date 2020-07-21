The OnePlus Buds are $79 true wireless headphones with 30 hours of battery life

OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Buds, its first pair of true wireless earbuds, alongside its midrange OnePlus Nord. If you’ve been following the company’s numerous teases and announcements, their appearance and features won’t come as much of a surprise. Their price might, however, because at just $79 / £79 / €89, the OnePlus Buds are among the most affordable sets of true wireless earbuds on the market.

Considering their price, these are a relatively simple pair of true wireless earbuds. There’s no noise-cancellation, no silicone ear tips, and no wireless charging. Instead what you get is up to seven hours of listening from the buds themselves and up to a total of 30 hours when including the additional battery life from the charging case. When it comes to charging, OnePlus says that you’ll get 10 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charge, and a full charge should take around 80 minutes.

There are a couple of interesting flourishes here. First is support for Dolby Atmos, which should create a better surround sound experience when listening to compatible content. The headphones also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, meaning they’ll survive light splashes. For a full rundown of how these features perform in the real world, check out our full review.

The OnePlus Buds are available in gray and white in the US, while Europe and India are also getting a blue color scheme. They’re available to preorder from today.