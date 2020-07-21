The new dbrand pastel skins are here to pretty up all your gadgets

Skins and case company dbrand today launched a set of pastel cases as part of their new Pastels Special Edition Drop. They look pretty gorgeous, at least going off from the renders.

These will come in an ultra-matte finish, and are available for a variety of devices including the new OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus 8, the Pixel 4 family, and Samsung’s ultra-popular S20 line.

Aside from phones, dbrand is also offering cases for the Pixel Buds and Stadia controllers, because why not?

dbrand is selling eight color options, including.