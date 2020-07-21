The ‘NBA Defensive Player of the Year’ quiz

The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the favorites to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year, despite the fact that they may be forced to rely on a veteran who has yet to play a single game during the 2019-20 season — Joakim Noah. Noah signed with the Clips back in March, but did not get a chance to step on the court before the league was shut down. Regardless, head coach Doc Rivers had nothing but positive things to say recently when talking about his new center: “We need him to be a solid veteran player, we need him to be a leader as much as he can lead, to be a great example, to be a teacher to [Ivica Zubac], and then really just to be ready when called upon.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The first NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award was announced following the 1982-83 season. Since then, there have been 37 winners, including Noah back in 2014. So with that in mind, how many of the 37 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!