Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Taranis, an Israeli startup using aerial scouting and AI to identify crop issues, raises $30M Series C round from Singapore’s Orion Fund and Vertex Growth — – Taranis raises $30 million from investors led by Vertex, Kuok,nbsp; — Startup plans to expand into Asia after raising fresh capital
Taranis, an Israeli startup using aerial scouting and AI to identify crop issues, raises $30M Series C round from Singapore's Orion Fund and Vertex Growth (Yoolim Lee/Bloomberg)
Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg: