Tamar Braxton’s BF Wept, Sounded Distraught in 911 Call Following Her Suicide Attempt

WENN/FayesVision

David also claims on the phone that the singer was 'very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she's working with and they did something today.'

The audio of 911 call that Tamar Braxton‘s boyfriend David Adefeso made when he found the singer unresponsive in their downtown L.A. hotel room earlier this month has made its way out online. The audio, which was published by TMZ on Monday, July 20, featured David sounding extremely distraught.

“My girlfriend is not responding,” he could be heard frantically telling the first responder on Thursday night, July 16. “She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” he added while the operator repeatedly asked him to shake Tamar to try to wake her up.

Detailing her condition, David continued, “She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry.” As to why the “Braxton Family Values” star was unresponsive, David said, “She’s on medication. She takes medication. I don’t know if she’s taken her medication or what.”

David also claimed that Tamar was “very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today.” He then was heard sobbing and calling the network “f***ing network.” He didn’t mention which network he’s referring to but it was highly assumed that it’s WEtv as Tamar’s latest project is a six-part “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” which will debut on July 30.

“And it’s come to this. When do you get free? At what point can a company or organization control…,” David added while weeping uncontrollably. When asked how long she’s worked for them, David responded, “everything she held….everything.”

Also on Monday, it was reported that Tamar is “awake and communicating,” talking to doctors about her situation and the days leading up to her hospitalization. She has also reportedly been moved to a new hospital facility to get a good mental health treatment.