Tamar Braxton’s BF Weeps For Her In Leaked 911 Audio

The call David Adefeso made to 911 has been leaked, and in the audio, he can be heard crying for Tamar who had just swallowed some pills.

“My girlfriend is not responding,” he is heard saying.

“She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” then asks him to shake Tamar to try to wake her up.

“She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry,” Adefeso pleads. “She’s on medication. She takes medication. I don’t know if she’s taken her medication or what,” as to why she was unresponsive.

He then mentions WETV.

“She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today,” David says crying before cursing the ‘” f*cking network.”

Tamar was rushed to hospital last week for a suspected overdose. She has since regained consciousness and has been moved to a mental health facility.