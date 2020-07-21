Tamar Braxton’s BF Weeps For Her In Leaked 911 Audio

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The call David Adefeso made to 911 has been leaked, and in the audio, he can be heard crying for Tamar who had just swallowed some pills.

 “My girlfriend is not responding,” he is heard saying. 

“She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” then asks him to shake Tamar to try to wake her up.

“She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry,” Adefeso pleads. “She’s on medication. She takes medication. I don’t know if she’s taken her medication or what,” as to why she was unresponsive.

