Tamar Braxton Transferred To A Mental Health Facility

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Tamar Braxton has reportedly been transferred to a mental health facility just days after she was hospitalized for an alleged attempted suicide.

“Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety,” an insider told E!. “Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult.”

