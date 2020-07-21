T.I. Checks Kanye West Over Harriet Tubman Comments

T.I. took to Instagram to call out Kanye West after he made inflammatory comments about slave abolitionist, Harriet Tubman.

“Nahhhh WE Can’t let you do that Ye’….,” he captioned a post of two pictures of Tubman.

“What WE NOT gon do is slander nor disrespect the legacy of our heroic Queen Harriet Tubman by telling falsities in an attempt to discredit the contributions she made to LIBERATE OUR PEOPLE‼️” he continued. “Cuzz U BUGGIN‼️ THIS IS ABSOLUTELY TOO FAR‼️ I truly hope you either have a logical explanation for all this… or get the medical attention you so desperately need Bro. I say this with love and sincerity.”

People are becoming increasingly concerned about Ye’s mental health after he hopped on Twitter and slammed Kim Kardashian for trying to bring a doctor to Wyoming to lock him up.

Many speculate that Ye is having a bipolar episode. Ye has been upfront about his mental health issues in the past.