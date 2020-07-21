Home Entertainment T.I. Checks Kanye West Over Harriet Tubman Comments

T.I. Checks Kanye West Over Harriet Tubman Comments

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

T.I. took to Instagram to call out Kanye West after he made inflammatory comments about slave abolitionist, Harriet Tubman.

“Nahhhh WE Can’t let you do that Ye’….,” he captioned a post of two pictures of Tubman.

