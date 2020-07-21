State of New York won’t allow fans for fall college sports

One day after the New York Giants and New York Jets announced via a joint statement that they will not allow fans to attend training camp sessions or games after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed bans of large gatherings in the state apply to sports franchises, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that spectators can’t attend collegiate fall sports competitions if seasons begin in that state amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Cuomo announced the decision during a Tuesday conference call. Cuomo did, however, give the go-ahead for games to occur and air on television and radio.

Schlabach added protocols for November and December college basketball tournaments scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center are unknown at this time.

Earlier this month, New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggested he’d like to welcome spectators for games at a reduced stadium capacity once the 60-game MLB season begins on Thursday. While MLB hasn’t yet closed the door on permitting fans from late July through the end of September, local and state guidelines would supersede any club preferences.