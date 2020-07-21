Shane Tuck dead at 38, AFL news

Terry Wallace coached across five seasons at Richmond. One player was a constant.

Shane Tuck – now dead at just 38.

“I coached 99 games at Richmond and there was only one player who played in all 99 games alongside of me and that was Tucky,” Wallace told SEN.

“It’s just devastating news and I feel so much for the family, his teammates and those around him.

Shane Tuck in action for Richmond during a 2012 match against Collingwood at the MCG. (Getty)

“He was such a lovely guy. I couldn’t speak more volumes about him. He was the typical country lad.

“Such a loyal guy, he couldn’t have been any more loyal to me. A very, very, very loveable person and one of the great characters around that football club at the time.

“During my time there, it wasn’t easy but Tucky just kept fronting up week-in, week-out and doing what he did.”

That Richmond side lost more often than it won. This was the old Tigers.

But Tuck gave them spine. He was ferocious.

“He’s a physical beast,” Wallace said.

“Physically, he could take it up to anyone in the competition, and I’m saying anyone, the best of the best midfielders toe-to-toe. He mightn’t have had their wherewithal in regards to be being able to read the play and footy smarts but what he had was a toughness and a physicality that was almost unmatched.

“He was tough and could play under any circumstances. In five years of me being there and to not miss one game…

“He was not the best player you’ve ever seen but the epitome of honesty and the epitome of what people should love about their footy clubs.”

That was the common theme as tributes flowed for Tuck on Monday night. It hit Wallace hard – he also played alongside Shane’s legendary father, Michael Tuck, for a decade at Hawthorn.

Shane Tuck was a Richmond life member who played 173 games for the Tigers from 2004-2013, kicking 74 goals.

“It’s a sad day for football,” Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale told SEN.

“You think of the Tuck family and the contribution they’ve made to the game over many years, and Shane came and forged his own career and was a wonderful servant of the club.

“To get that news, it was quite confronting and we are quite numb. It’s incredibly sad.

“He was a guy you’d call straight up and down. He was tough as nails, he was extremely competitive.

“He made the guys walk taller. On the field, I think of his physicality and off the field, I saw a guy with a big, generous heart. He’d make people laugh, he had these funny little sayings and idiosyncrasies and never took himself too seriously.”

Shane Tuck during his first professional boxing match, against Lucas Miller in 2015. (Getty)

Tuck dabbled in professional boxing post-footy, taking five fights during 2015-2017 for a 3-1-1 record. He fought some amateur bouts beforehand to tune-up, going 5-0.

Yet he was knocked out in the fourth round of his first pro fight, against Lucas Miller on an Anthony Mundine undercard. He had to be stretchered from the ring after being dropped by a savage right hook.

Many men wouldn’t have tried again after such a brutal start but typical of Tuck, he returned stronger and then went undefeated.

“I knew I had more than that, that wasn’t me,” he told News Corp, having been a keen fighter since childhood who used to keep an amateur boxing trophy by his bed.

“I have a lot of respect for boxers, I think it’s a really tough sport and mentally and physically one of the most demanding things you can do.”

Richmond will wear black armbands to honour Tuck in their Friday night game against GWS at Giants Stadium in Sydney.

**If you need help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.