Sanjana Sanghi says that after the trailer of Dil Bechara dropped, she thought Sushant would text



Dil Bechara was supposed to mark the many firsts as a project. It’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. This was his first collaboration with Sushant Singh Rajput. It’s Sanjana Sanghi’s debut film. Unfortunately, the film will be remembered as Sushant Singh last film.

Today in an interview with a leading daily, Sanjana Sanghi says that it has still not hit her that her first ever co-star is no more. She says that after the trailer dropped a few weeks back, she expected the actor to text her. She says, “When the trailer dropped (July 6), I thought he will text me, saying ‘You have killed it, rockstar!’ That’s what he would say after a good day on the set. I am not even close to coming to terms with what happened. I know it will hit me in two to three months.”

She further recounts her shooting days with the late actor, “In my head, nobody other than Sushant could have played Manny. Both of us were similarly wired — we were crazy about cinema and books, and our perspectives would often align. If I was nervous about a scene, he would notice it, put his arm around me and take me for a walk. During the stroll, he would run me through the scene and I was good to go after that. Honestly, he has set the bar high for my (future) co-star.”

Dil Bechara will hit the OTT platform on July 24th and netizens can’t wait to watch Sushant’s swan song.