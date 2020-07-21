Router vs. Mesh Networking: What’s best for your home Wi-Fi network?

That leads to the obvious question — should anyone switch to a mesh-based Wi-Fi network in their house? Like most things, the answer isn’t a simple yes or no. There are a couple of things you should consider before you dust off your credit card.

However, “regular” Wi-Fi routers and access points are getting better, too. Faster speeds and more extended range are more than buzzwords when it comes to buying the latest Wi-Fi router, and you’ll often find advanced tools that a simple mesh system can’t offer.

Mesh Wi-Fi networks are the new thing, and that’s great because mesh networks can put fast Wi-Fi where you need it without getting complicated. There are some great products available that are easy to set up and keep running, including Nest Wifi and an Eero system. Setting up your own mesh Wi-Fi network is simple, thanks to consumer gear that does the hard work for you.

This is the first thing you should ask yourself. Ideally, a Wi-Fi network is something you should set up once and then never have to think about it until it’s time to replace it. When properly planned, a Wi-Fi router or mesh client device should run unattended for several years — at least until it’s time to upgrade to a newer wireless standard for increased speeds and bandwidth.

Ideally, a Wi-Fi network is something you should set up once and then never have to think about it until it’s time to replace it.

Of course, that’s often not the case, and many of us know our router needs that weekly reboot or things start misbehaving. Even worse, maybe we aren’t particularly savvy when it comes to network issues and gear and have to call your internet service provider for help. Waiting for a technician to arrive sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. is never fun.

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless networking technology to work its way onto the front of router boxes, and for many people, it’s a great option. Also called 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6 is the followup to 802.11ac, and it brings with it some speed and coverage improvements. While pretty much anyone can upgrade now and get great speeds with backward compatibility, many people still don’t have Wi-Fi 6 devices yet, so they won’t get the most out of a Wi-Fi 6 setup.

Still, if you want your router to last for several years without an upgrade, jumping up to one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers now is a good move.

Are you just trying to fix a dead spot?

This is a pretty common issue. You have great Wi-Fi in the kitchen or living room, but when you go downstairs, or to the bedroom, the connection quality drops. If everything is working well in parts of your home that are close to the router or that aren’t blocked by things not Wi-Fi friendly — the walls of your bathroom are notorious Wi-Fi signal blockers because of the special drywall used and all the copper pipes inside them — you could be the perfect candidate for a wireless repeater instead of setting up a whole new network.

A Wi-Fi Extender is a cheap way to fix a single dead spot in your Wi-Fi coverage, but there are drawbacks.

Also known as Wi-Fi extenders, wireless repeaters do precisely what their name implies — they take your existing Wi-Fi signal and repeat the signal to extend its range. Usually very easy to set up using a network cable or an online settings page, Wi-Fi Extenders are also compact and only need a power connection. One thing to be aware of is that you usually can’t connect a consumer-grade Wi-Fi extender to an existing extender, so daisy-chaining them to reach your garage or the neighbor’s house isn’t very practical.

You also will have a new network name (known as an SSID) to use when connecting to the extender instead of the router itself. This can be a bit of a pain if you move in and out of a room that needs an extender very often. Quality Wi-Fi Extenders run between $30 and $150 depending on the network type, so if you need multiple fast 802.11ac extenders, it might be more practical to set up a mesh network.

Another quirk of using a network extender is that they often cut the available bandwidth in half. This means your Wi-Fi network can only run at 50% speed whenever you’re connected through the extender (not your internet speeds, which are usually much slower than your actual Wi-Fi network). While you might never notice it, it still will have an effect whenever you’re trying to send or receive a lot of information, like watching an HD movie or transferring large files from one device to another.

These drawbacks aside, a simple Wi-Fi Extender is an easy way to fix a single dead spot and a great idea if the rest of your Wi-Fi network is working well. If you’re in the market for one, we can recommend one of Netgear’s extenders that plugs directly into a wall socket for home use.

A hybrid

Some routers can even be configured into a mesh with software. This is the case with the AiMesh software built into newer ASUS routers. With this software, you’ll be able to throw another ASUS router or on the network and use it as a mesh point. The setup is a bit more complicated, but you’ll get to keep the benefits of a full router while enabling mesh-like improvement.

This capability is being rolled into other routers as well, such as a couple of Linksys models like the MR7350 which manages to maintain compatibility with all of Linksys’ Velop mesh products.

When to choose a mesh network