Rise in Virus Cases Near Bases in U.S. and Abroad Poses Test for Military

WASHINGTON — More than 20,000 American service members have contracted the coronavirus, and the infection rate in the services has tripled over the past six weeks as the United States military has emerged as a potential source of transmission both domestically and abroad, according to military and local public health officials.

Cases are rising the most on military bases in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Texas, states that have all seen surges in confirmed infections. At a base in Okinawa, Japan, the U.S. Marine Corps has reported nearly 100 cases, enraging local officials. And in war zones in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, already awash with unreported cases, U.S. troops have contended with outbreaks within their ranks.

In South Korea, where Gen. Robert B. Abrams was praised early in the pandemic for taking aggressive steps to rein in the virus, U.S. Forces Korea has 98 positive cases, which appear to have been brought from the United States, General Abrams has confirmed.

Domestically, local officials in Chattahoochee County, Ga., a sparsely populated area with high infection rates, traced the outbreaks to Fort Benning, the large training base there. And officials in California and North Carolina have also seen connections between military installations and local communities.