‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Applauded for Being ‘Honest’ About Getting Facelift and Neck Lift

The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star takes to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of herself before and after her latest plastic surgery that cost her $75,000.

Sonja Morgan just got under the knife to upgrade her look and she isn’t shy about it. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, July 20, the 56-year-old reality TV star revealed the result of her $75,000 facelift and neck lift.

The star of “The Real Housewives of New York City” posted on the photo-sharing site a side-by-side picture of herself before and after her latest plastic surgery. She’s clearly pleased with the result, beaming as her skin was glowing in the “after” image.

In the caption, Sonja detailed the cosmetic surgery performed by New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. “There’s been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12,” she began her confession.

Explaining her decision to get the procedure done, she shared, “I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up’.”

“I entrusted my face to the best @drjacono and he hit it out of the park,” she credited the plastic surgeon, adding, “He uses a method called deep plane which goes under the muscle so your skin is still attached. Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast.”

Dr. Jacono shared another set of before and picture pictures on his own Instagram page, writing in the caption, “I am just blown away by the result of this #deepplanefacelift.” He also revealed that Sonja underwent the surgery before coronavirus hit New York City and left looking “15 years younger!”

“Sonja has such beautiful facial structure, high cheek bones, beautiful jawline, and a long elegant neck,” he went on gushing about his client. “She has the perfect ‘scaffolding’, if you will, so I can give her a gorgeous result.”

The plastic surgeon applauded Sonja for being honest about her plastic surgery, writing, “I know that her coming forward will empower women who are considering taking control of their appearance.”

Sonja’s “RHONY” co-star Leah McSweeney commented below her post that she would visit Jacono when the time was right for her to go under the knife, adding, “You look stunning. And love your openness about it.”

Her fans also praised her for her openess, with one writing, “I absolutely love how genuine and honest you are about getting work done and if anything it’s enhancing your natural beauty, you’ve always been a stunner and you will always be a stunner PERIOD.” Another added, “Good for you for owning it, no apologies. We get to do whatever we want!”

In 2018, Sonja confessed that she has “done so many things, [she] can’t remember.” She also admitted in an interview with Us Weekly last year that that minor procedures like Botox and fillers are “part of my self-care” routine, but she would never do liposuction.