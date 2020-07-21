‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Had Denise Richards’ Back During Reunion Taping

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais was reportedly the only housewife to have Denise Richards’ back during the recent taping of the reunion.

“The ladies went in really hard on Denise at the reunion. Despite this, she held her own very well and fought back,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife.

“Garcelle [Beauvais] jumped to her defense on several occasions, but nobody else did,” the insider continued. “They [the cast] felt Denise had to answer to a lot of things and wasn’t honest all season. They felt a lot of her answers weren’t making sense.”

Despite Lisa Rinna’s claim that the “renuion was bullsh*t,” thanks to an alleged cease and desist — the source says that the ladies covered everything, including Denise’s alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville.

Denise has always denied that the hookup ever occurred.

“Every single topic was covered… No stone went unturned,” said the source.