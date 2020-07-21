‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Had Denise Richards’ Back During Reunion Taping

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais was reportedly the only housewife to have Denise Richards’ back during the recent taping of the reunion.

“The ladies went in really hard on Denise at the reunion. Despite this, she held her own very well and fought back,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife.

“Garcelle [Beauvais] jumped to her defense on several occasions, but nobody else did,” the insider continued. “They [the cast] felt Denise had to answer to a lot of things and wasn’t honest all season. They felt a lot of her answers weren’t making sense.”

