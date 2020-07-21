Report: Indians owner meets with players over potential name change `

Earlier this month, Cleveland Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said he was in favor of the club rebranding with a new name and logo because “society is shifting and we’re due for some change.”

On Tuesday, Indians owner Paul Dolan met with players to discuss the subject.

According to Daryl Ruiter of Cleveland sports talk radio station 92.3 The Fan , manager Terry Francona praised the nature of the conversation while speaking with reporters:

“The way the players expressed themselves in a mature manner and in a respectful manner, and the way Paul listened and spoke back to the players, I was really, really happy and content to just sit there and let them talk back and forth.”

Francona continued:

“It’s not going to mean that everybody’s always going to exactly agree or be on the same page. I don’t know that you’re supposed to be all the time. I mean, shoot, that’s just the way our world is, but when everybody listens with respect and talks with respect, I think we have a chance to move forward, again, with respect. “I don’t know that anything was actually resolved, and I don’t know if it needed to be. I just thought it was really good for the players to share their opinions, and let Paul be in the room and hear them and also to share his opinions as an owner.”

Cleveland ownership distanced the club from the controversial Chief Wahoo logo following the 2018 campaign, but fans continued to display the design at home games last year. With Washington’s NFL team retiring its name and logo deemed racist by many, however, there’s been growing pressure for the Indians to either launch a new identity or look to the city’s baseball past for a name change.

Nick Francona, Terry’s son, recently touched upon the subject for GQ: