redmi note 9 pro: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with up to 6GB RAM to go on sale today via Amazon – Latest News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is set to go on flash sale today. The smartphone offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ Dot display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It will be available for sale viaAmazon and Mi.com at 12pm.

In the sale today, buyers can choose from two variants of the smartphone- 4GB and 6GB. While the former packs 64GB storage, the later offers 128GB internal storage capacity. The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant on the other hand will retail at Rs 16,999.

As part of today’s sale, Airtel users can avail double data benefits on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 298 and Rs 398. This will include unlimited calling and AirtelThanks benefits.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications



The smartphone has a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor and runs on MIUI based on Android 10 operating system.

The handset is equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and has an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB. Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to further expand the storage. As far as the camera is concerned, the handset offers a quad-lens setup at the back. The rear camera system comprises a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP in-display camera at the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in three color options- Aurora Blue Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

