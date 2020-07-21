Rapper Logic signs exclusive deal with Twitch

Image copyright

Logic has signed an exclusive deal with streaming service Twitch.

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he told The Verge. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games.”

The US rapper, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, has been using the platform for years.

It’s believed to be the first exclusive deal Twitch has done with a musician, but it’s not clear whether he will be streaming music.

It was only last week that Logic said he was leaving the music scene to focus on fatherhood.

Although now, he says he felt “forced” when he made that announcement.

“It’s not that the label made me feel that way. I was doing it to myself, because I’m such a businessman, and I was pushing myself to the brink of insanity.”

Twitch lost someone who brought a lot of viewers to the site when they banned Dr Disrespect last month.

Logic hopes to bring his fan base with him.

He told The Verge: “I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account, and – I’m just kidding.”

He added: “I’m not going to be on Twitch, having political debates. I’m going to be on Twitch, helping people after they’ve had a day of protesting or political debates, unwind and laugh and smile.”

Logic said the site was the “safest way possible” to interact with fans.

Twitch was recently accused of not doing enough about abuse claims, as well as not banning streamers who used racist or homophobic language.

It announced that it would start issuing permanent bans to certain streamers.

