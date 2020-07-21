Rapper J Cole Reveals: ‘I Have Two Sons!! (Details)

Rapper J Cole doesn’t say much about his personal life. But MTO News has confirmed the he rapper recently welcomed two sons into the world.

The reclusive rapper is very private when it comes to his family life. But in a 3500-word letter for The Players’ Tribune, titled “The Audacity,” he’s opening up about fatherhood. And he revealed that he has two children – both sons.

He made the revelation while reflecting on the period between his 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only and now.

“Four years have passed. In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist,” Cole wrote in his lengthy letter.

Congrats to J Cole and his wife.