Rapper J Cole Reveals: 'I Have Two Sons!! (Details)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper J Cole doesn’t say much about his personal life. But MTO News has confirmed the he rapper recently welcomed two sons into the world.

The reclusive rapper is very private when it comes to his family life. But in a 3500-word letter for The Players’ Tribune, titled “The Audacity,” he’s opening up about fatherhood. And he revealed that he has two children – both sons.

He made the revelation while reflecting on the period between his 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only and now. 

