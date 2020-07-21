Rapper J. Cole Confirms He Has 2 Sons in Personal Essay

The private star, who quietly married his college sweetheart Melissa Heholt years ago, recently spoke of fatherhood in a March 2019 interview with GQ. At the time, it was known J. Cole had welcomed one son. A few months later, in July 2019, he rapped on the track “Sacrifices,” “She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way.” However, the performer had not confirmed the second little one’s arrival until now.

Regarding the recurring question of whether being a dad has change him, he told the magazine, “For a while, I felt a little weird about it. Like, nah. I felt, ‘Did I miss something?’ ‘Cause I didn’t feel the change that people talk about. And then I figured out what it was.”

He further explained, “I changed my life in order to get ready to have a family and to have a son. I literally changed my life, where I was living, the things that I was doing. I changed. So because of that, when my son came, I was ready. I already made room.”