Rams planning for ‘limited or no capacity’ in 2020

Add the Los Angeles Rams to the growing list of NFL teams that will limit or ban fan attendance during the 2020 season conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As Stu Jackson wrote for the team’s official website, the Rams have informed season-ticket holders that “SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020” and that season tickets are deferred to the 2021 campaign.

Additionally, stadium seat-license holders will have priority to access tickets if the Rams are permitted to welcome fans later this year.

If fans can attend events at SoFi Stadium, they will be required to wear face coverings and follow social-distancing guidelines throughout the venue. The stadium’s first seven rows will be tarped off, all transactions will become cashless and attendees “likely” will be asked to sign a waiver.

Unlike clubs such as the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, the Rams didn’t mention a capacity percentage in the team’s statement.

The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are among NFL franchises that won’t allow spectators if games are played this year.