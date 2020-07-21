Quarantine for 14 days even if you test negative for COVID-19, says NSW premier

“We are at a stage in NSW where we are able to control the spread, we don’t want the spread to get out of control, we don’t want to be in a situation where we will have to lock at restricting people’s ability to get on with that they are doing,” Gladys Berejiklian told Today.
“For that reason it is really important for all of us to take that advice.”
“We said from day one if you can’t guarantee social distancing, you should be wearing a mask,” she said.
“That includes public transport. That has been our position from day one, that’s what the health advice is and we know for most services people are respecting the social distancing.”
The government had received reports of some lines and services having more people on them than recommended, she said.
“If that’s the case you should avoid using that service at the ,” Ms Berejiklian said.
“I have to follow the health advice. When elected representatives make it up on the go, it is not a good thing.
“If you are in a situation where you can’t guarantee that people will be able to keep that social distancing, well you should wear a mask.”
Today’s figures have not yet been released but yesterday the state recorded 13 new positive tests.
“They are very concerning,” Ms Berejiklian said.
“Our health experts have been able to trace the genomic sequencing, a fancy term for where the virus originated, all from the same source.
“So that, in one way, gives us assurance at this stage we haven’t detected anything which is unknown to us.
Do you support the changes made to JobKeeper and JobSeeker?
“But having said that, what this means is a lot of people have been exposed. A lot of venues have been exposed. A lot of venues have been impacted.”
A new COVID-19 case has emerged in Port Stephens, near Newcastle in NSW, overnight.