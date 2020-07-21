President Trump Now Says Wearing A Mask Is ‘Patriotic’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

President Donald Trump and his administration have spent months downplaying the effectiveness of wearing a mask — he now says that wearing one is “patriotic.”

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

