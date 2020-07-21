President Trump Now Says Wearing A Mask Is ‘Patriotic’

President Donald Trump and his administration have spent months downplaying the effectiveness of wearing a mask — he now says that wearing one is “patriotic.”

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he added.

Trump tweeted a picture of himself wearing a mask, which surprised many. The tweet comes just days after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for mandating the city wear a mask when out in public.

“All of sudden everybody’s got to wear a mask, and as you know masks cause problems, too,” Trump told Fox just last week. But then added: “With that being said, I’m a believer in masks. I think masks are good.”