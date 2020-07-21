Predicting the over/under win totals for every MLB team

Steve Mitchell / USA Today Sports Images

Washington has an optimistic win total after winning the World Series, though it’s worth remembering their very slow start last season. The team lost Anthony Rendon, but the starting rotation still looks brilliant with the trio of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin. The pen got better by signing Will Harris, and the infield hitting could also improve at a couple spots with Eric Thames and Starlin Castro. It still remains to be seen if Washington can overcome a tougher schedule, now being forced to play the likes of the Yankees and the Rays in the 60-game season.