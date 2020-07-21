Predicting the over/under win totals for every MLB team

MLB is set for a 60-game regular season, and Vegas team win totals have adjusted accordingly. Here’s our prediction of each team’s over/under entering the season. Odds as of July 20 from BetOnline.ag.
Don’t underestimate Arizona’s pitching staff. Zac Gallen (2.89 ERA) looked terrific after he was acquired from Miami last season, and Luke Weaver was brilliant when healthy. Robbie Ray is entering the final season of his contract, and Madison Bumgarner is a capable innings eater. If the lineup can hit enough, led by Ketel Marte and new addition Starling Marte, Arizona could surprise again.
Summer Camp hasn’t gone well for the the Braves so far, with Freddie Freeman and Will Smith suffering from COVID-19 and Nick Markakis opting out, as a result. Cole Hamels is also still having arm issues. Those problems aside, the Braves lineup remains formidable with Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, and Ozzie Albies, and the pitching staff has enough depth to make up for a potential Hamels absence. The bullpen is also in a better place than early 2019, with Mark Melancon closing, and Shane Greene and Chris Martin setting him up.
Baltimore did almost nothing in the offseason, and lost arguably their best player in spring training when Trey Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer. The O’s would be asking a lot of John Means to repeat last year after he struggled in the second half, and the rest of the pitching staff is filled with retreads. Baltimore should be happy if they get development out of Austin Hays, Anthony Santander, and D.J. Stewart this year.
This bet could be the biggest gimme on the board. Chris Sale is out for the year, Eduardo Rodriguez is sidelined due to COVID-19, and Collin McHugh won’t be ready for Opening Day. That leaves a starting rotation that includes the likes of Ryan Weber and Brian Johnson. The lineup remains very good, even after trading Mookie Betts, but it’s unclear how this team expects to prevent runs.
Rotation depth was already a big problem before Jose Quintana hurt his hand in a home accident, and Yu Darvish has also floated the idea of opting out of the season. Things could go south quickly for the North Siders, but the designated hitter does work to their advantage with the ability to slide Kyle Schwarber to that spot and improve the defense with Albert Almora and Steven Souza. The middle of the lineup looks as good as ever with Schwarber, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez.
There’s a lot of variance with this 2020 roster. Chicago clearly improved by signing Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal, and Edwin Encarnacion, and are also set to promote top prospects Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal. Still, there are questions about whether the pitching staff has enough after Keuchel and Lucas Giolito. The development of Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease will be key after Michael Kopech opted out of the season.
The Reds were the hyped offseason team with big additions in Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, and Nick Castellanos. We shouldn’t forget that the Reds also acquired Trevor Bauer and Freddy Galvis last year in preparation for 2020. Their starting rotation remains stacked with Bauer, Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, and Anthony DeSclafani. If Cincy can stay healthy, they have a real shot to win the NL Central.
There seemed to be no stopping the Cleveland pitching staff last year despite injuries and illnesses. Now that Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco are healthy, joining Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale, there are few more imposing starting rotations in 2020. The lineup also looks improved with a full year of Franmil Reyes, Domingo Santana, and Cesar Hernandez. The hope is that Jose Ramirez gets off to a better start this season, and Francisco Lindor takes advantage of hitting third in the batting order.
The difference between Colorado’s success in 2018 and failure in 2019 was their pitching performance. They have most of the same suspects from those two seasons, and it’s anyone’s bet as to what will happen due to Coors Field. The bet here is that German Marquez and Kyle Freeland rebound from disappointing 2019 seasons, and the lineup remains strong with Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, and hopefully Charlie Blackmon, who is recovering from COVID-19.
Detroit is loaded with high upside pitching prospects, but will we see them in 2020? That could be the difference in whether the Tigers can beat their 22.5 win total. They do get a boost from the return of Michael Fulmer from Tommy John surgery, but the bullpen is in shambles and the lineup isn’t much better despite the additions of power hitters C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop.
The sign stealing scandal in spring training now seems like a distant memory for Houston, but now they have other concerns entering the season with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy sidelined for undisclosed reasons. There’s enough depth to make up for their losses, particularly with outfielder Kyle Tucker and pitching prospect Forrest Whitley potentially making a difference. The time off also gave Justin Verlander a chance to get healthy, and the return of Lance McCullers should help offset the loss of Gerrit Cole.
KC has big issues at catcher if Salvador Perez doesn’t have enough time to be ready for Opening Day following COVID-19, but the rest of the lineup looks decent, if healthy. Adalberto Mondesi is finally healthy after shoulder surgery, and Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier are hoping to show 2019 wasn’t a fluke. Pitching ace Brad Keller is also absent due to COVID-19, but the Royals have several major league ready prospects who could fill-in like Brady Singer.
The time off was a gift to the Angels pitching staff, as Shohei Ohtani and Griffin Canning could be ready to pitch at the start of the season. The addition of Anthony Rendon to a lineup that includes Mike Trout and Ohtani is scary, and former Orioles starter Dylan Bundy also looks like a sleeper if he can finally keep the ball in the park. New manager Joe Maddon might also be a breath of fresh air for the squad.
Expectations are sky high again for the Dodgers, who added Mookie Betts and Blake Treinen to an already outstanding roster. There are few holes in the lineup, especially if rookie second baseman Gavin Lux can match the hype, and Cody Bellinger is hoping to prove last year’s epic season was real. The starting rotation remains quite deep with Alex Wood adding to Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Julio Urias.
Miami added to their outfield this year with Jonathan Villar and Corey Dickerson, but the lineup remains weak, on paper. A rebound from first baseman Jesus Aguilar would change that assessment. The pitching staff has some potential building blocks, led by Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez, but needs more consistency to turn the franchise around.
The Brew Crew have seemingly exceeded expectations every year, but finishing much above .500 would be asking a lot after so many offseason changes. The offense is counting on Keston Hiura to repeat his rookie performance, protecting superstar Christian Yelich, and the team also has high hopes for Avisail Garcia. Brandon Woodruff hopes to stay healthy after showing terrific flashes last season, but there isn’t a reliable top-flight starter behind him.
Minnesota’s powerful lineup returns, and is arguably better after signing Josh Donaldson. The big concern is Miguel Sano’s absence due to COVID-19. The rotation is also better with Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill, though Michael Pineda will miss most of the seasons due to a PEDs suspension. The additions of Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard make a good pen even better.
There seems to be a lot of optimism in New York, but after losing Noah Syndergaard to Tommy John surgery, one has to wonder why? Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman are a fine one-two punch atop the rotation, but the rest of the staff is filled with question marks. The lineup has been without Robinson Cano in camp, though a healthy Yoenis Cespedes at DH would make up for any time missed. Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Michael Conforto remain the heart of a good lineup that will have pressure to do even better than last year.
The pause in the season allowed Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and James Paxton to get healthy. That’s a scary prospect for opposing teams. The pitching staff should be improved after signing Gerrit Cole, and the lineup is seemingly two-deep at every position, assuming DJ LeMahieu can return soon from COVID-19. Better health from Judge and Stanton this year could make the Yankees the highest scoring team in MLB.
The A’s have consistently exceeded expectations recently, but that could be made tougher with young starter Jesus Luzardo absent for the start of the year due to COVID-19. The return of Frankie Montas from a PEDs suspension could make up for that loss, and the lineup looks even more intriguing than last year with the arrivals of youngsters Sean Murphy and Franklin Barreto. Matt Olson and Matt Chapman are great all-around roster anchors, and there’s hope Khris Davis can rebound after battling a hip injury last season.
Like last year, the questions for the Phils revolve around pitching. The addition of Zack Wheeler might not be enough if the team can’t get a better performance from Jake Arrieta, and bullpen is already ravaged by COVID-19 and injuries. The lineup does look terrific with Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius joining Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto.
Pittsburgh’s pitching staff was set to be without Jameson Taillon again this year, and Chris Archer’s spring injury makes matters worse. The rotation is very thin behind Joe Musgrove, and the bullpen is also unproven. Trading Starling Marte obviously made the lineup worse, and the Pirates will continue to rely on Josh Bell, Gregory Polanco, and Bryan Reynolds.
The Padres front office has married an influx of young, high upside players with veterans to make a talented and deep roster. Top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore could join a good rotation led by Chris Paddack, Dinelson Lamet, and Garrett Richards, and the bullpen looks terrific after adding Drew Pomeranz and Emilio Pagan to Kirby Yates. The lineup also did well to add onto Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. with Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham.
The wheels might already be falling off for the Giants after team leader Buster Posey opted out of the season. San Francisco’s lineup is potentially worse than last year, which is saying a lot, with little upside beyond Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria, and DH Hunter Pence. The bullpen doesn’t have many proven arms, and the rotation is counting on a bunch of rebound performances, including Johnny Cueto, Kevin Gausman, and Drew Smyly.
Seattle started their rebuild last year, and it continues into the abbreviated season. They don’t have a set closer, for good reason, and the starting rotation looks ugly behind Marco Gonzales. The lineup is full of players who have never seen full-time at-bats in MLB, including rookies Kyle Lewis, Jake Fraley, and Evan White. Kyle Seager is one of the few proven veterans on the entire roster.
St. Louis eventually exceeded expectations last year, and the time off this year allowed time for Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas, and Andrew Miller to get healthy. Carlos Martinez might be shifted to closer again, but the bullpen does look deeper this year. The lineup is begging for a recharge, which rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson might be able to provide. Ultimately, a potential repeat performance from ace Jack Flaherty could be the determining factor in the Cards winning 32-plus games.
The Rays have arguably more depth than any team in baseball, but that’s already being tested with starters Tyler Glasnow, Yonny Chirinos, and Brendan McKay sidelined in camp. Fortunately, Blake Snell’s elbow is now healthy after a score in the spring. The lineup added Hunter Renfroe, Yoshi Tsutsugo, and Marnuel Margot, seemingly creating a backup plan for any scenario that comes up this season.
Texas is set to open their new stadium to empty seats, but there’s a lot to like after the team’s offseason moves. The starting rotation looks complete after adding Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson, and Jordan Lyles to Lance Lynn and Mike Minor. The time off allowed Willie Calhoun to get healthy from a fractured jaw, and Joey Gallo is also back after a COVID-19 scare. Promising young hitter Nick Solak gives the team depth at several spots. The biggest concern going into the year is a lack of bullpen depth behind closer Jose Leclerc.
Toronto added to core youngsters Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio, and Bo Bichette this offseason by signing Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson, and Travis Shaw. There’s no doubt the pitching is better, but it still might not be enough with the loaded AL East lineups. The young bats will need to be loud to beat the 27.5 win total.
Washington has an optimistic win total after winning the World Series, though it’s worth remembering their very slow start last season. The team lost Anthony Rendon, but the starting rotation still looks brilliant with the trio of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin. The pen got better by signing Will Harris, and the infield hitting could also improve at a couple spots with Eric Thames and Starlin Castro. It still remains to be seen if Washington can overcome a tougher schedule, now being forced to play the likes of the Yankees and the Rays in the 60-game season.