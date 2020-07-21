Porsha Williams Has to Quarantine for 14 Days Before Joining Cast to Film New Season

Instagram

The measure is needed after the Bravo personality and more than 100 others were arrested earlier this month during the peaceful protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor outside the house of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The cast members of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reportedly will soon return to film new season. However, it seems like Porsha Williams will join the others later as it is said that she needs to quarantine herself for 2 weeks after she joined a Breonna Taylor protest.

TheJasmineBrand reports that Porsha is not allowed to return to set before she’s done self-quarantining for 14 days. The Bravo personality needs to take the measure after she protested in Louisville, KY earlier this month while demanding justice in Breonna’s case which led to her arrest.

Porsha and more than 100 others were arrested during the peaceful protest outside the house of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who had been slammed for taking no action against the police involved in her death. Also being taken into custody at the time were rapper Trae tha Truth and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Yandy Smith.

Following her arrest, Porsha’s sister took to Instagram to heap praises for the mother of one. “She has always been fearless. You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions,” so she said. “This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them.”

Porsha has been very vocal about social justice and has addressed that she’s following her grandfather, Rev. Hosea Williams, legacy. Her grandfather used to work alongside Martin Luther King Jr. as a pioneer in the Civil Rights Movement.

Meanwhile, upcoming season 13 of “RHOA” will not feature Eva Marcille, who announced her exit back in June. Eva, who joined the show for two seasons, explained at the time, “I have a six-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They’re 24-hours a day, and there’s a lot of work to be done. So I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business.”