Poll: Majority of Japanese citizens want 2021 Olympics delayed or canceled

The Summer Olympics have been postponed to next year in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic and are currently scheduled to be held in Tokyo next summer. However, a new poll shows that the majority of Japanese citizens are against the idea of the Olympics being there next summer, as they would prefer it be delayed again or even canceled altogether.

The Kyodo news agency released a poll last week that showed just how little support the Olympics currently have in Japan, with only 23.9% of Japanese citizens polled supporting the Olympics being in Tokyo next summer. Meanwhile, 36.4% said they believed the Olympics need to be delayed again, and 34% said they would support the event being canceled altogether.

This response is not a surprise, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown very little sign of slowing down after four months. With too many countries failing to keep their cases in check, there’s not much hope that we will have escaped the pandemic without a vaccine.

Compared to most other major countries, Japan has done a pretty good job at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, with only a little over 25,000 confirmed cases up to this point. Even more impressive, Japan has had less than 1,000 deaths caused by COVID-19. However, nearly 60% of those surveyed voiced their disapproval with the Japanese government’s handling of the coronavirus.

Unless things change in the upcoming months, it’s hard to imagine that the public will get behind hosting the Olympics. But will that be enough to get the event postponed or canceled? That remains to be seen.