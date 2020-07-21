Outbreak worsens as new COVID-19 cases recorded at a childcare centre, aged care homes and prisons

Three staff members and a child have now tested positive at the Nino Early Learning Adventures’ Bundoora site, which has been closed for deep cleaning.

Numbers are also growing with 51 cases now linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner, up from 13 the previous day. It is the largest outbreak in a Victorian aged care home.

Federal health officials have now moved in to the facility hoping to control the cluster. understands family members have been told there will be a formal handover this morning.

Corrections Victoria has confirmed the prison officer worked at the medium security Ravenhall Correctional Centre, in Melbourne’s west.

It and five more prisons have been placed into lockdown in the meantime, including Hopkins Correctional Centre, Langi Kal Kal, Barwon Prison, Fulham and Loddon, Corrections Victoria said.