Opinion: In the pandemic fog, some welcome clarity from the Bank of Canada

We would like to see one more piece of information to complete the portrait of the bank’s pandemic strategy. Since the emergency cuts to the overnight rate, the deposit rate — the interest rate banks receive for holding positive settlement balances with the Bank of Canada — has been set equal to the rate banks get when lending to each other overnight. This reduces banks’ incentives both to lend to each other and to expand their loan portfolios to households and firms. The bank could be more explicit about whether this situation will continue and, if it does, how the bank intends to encourage the financial sector to meet an increased demand for borrowing in an environment of exceptionally low interest rates.

In uncertain times, clarity from public officials is valuable. The latest Monetary Policy Report provides, not just a snapshot of where we are, but helpful guidance about where we may be headed.

Jeremy M. Kronick is associate director of research at the C.D. Howe Institute, where William Robson is CEO and Steve Ambler, professor of economics at the École des sciences de la gestion, Université du Québec à Montréal, is David Dodge chair in monetary policy.