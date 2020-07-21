NRL news | Tom Trbojevic likely gone for season, Manly superstar breaks down in fitness test

Manly’s premiership hopes have suffered a devastating blow, with star fullback Tom Trbojevic almost certainly ruled out for the season.

Trbojevic injured his chronic hamstring last month and was hoping to return in four to six weeks.

But the match-winning fullback tested the leg for the first time in a light run at Narrabeen on Monday and broke down again.

The new setback will result in Trbojevic being forced to rest the leg for at least four weeks before attempting another comeback.

Tom Trbojevic celebrates a try before getting injured in Manly vs Canberra. (Getty)

With 10 rounds to go and then the finals, it is highly unlikely he will be match-fit again before the season ends.

Manly have a real chance of being among the contenders for this year’s title, with strike power all over the field – but lanky Trbojevic is the jewel in their crown.

The club lost three straight games immediately after he suffered the injury against Canberra, before bouncing back with a classic Des Hasler-style ambush of Parramatta last weekend.