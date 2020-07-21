NRL news, Sam Burgess reveals the wild night Kanye West called him a ‘poor person’

Retired NRL star Sam Burgess has revealed he was once sledged by Kanye West during a wild night out with Russell Crowe in London, with the rapper calling him a “poor person”.

The Prop had been playing rugby for Bath at the time, during his two-year hiatus from the NRL ahead of the 2015 Rugby World cup in the UK.

Burgess detailed the “weird” night he partied with West and long-time friend Crowe at a party with Nicole Kidman, football stars, Irish singer Brian McFadden and the cast of the reality TV show Made In Chelsea.

The chance encounter began with the pair sharing a meal and some drinks, but that was just the tip of the iceberg as things hilariously devolved from there.

“Honestly, it’s pretty much what Russell said yesterday,” Burgess told Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa.

“It was a weird night. I’d driven from Bath over to the Dorchester (in London) for a session with Rusty.

“We were just sitting down having dinner. Obviously the drinks were flowing, as usual when me and Rusty are together. Kanye just walked in and sat down. I didn’t think it was Kanye at the start because he was so small. I couldn’t believe it and I didn’t really care too much, but then I thought, that’s pretty cool.

“He brought his laptop in. He was showing everyone his new (Yeezy) range and he also called me poor that night.

“He was showing me the new Yeezy stuff that he’d designed. He’d just been to Paris Fashion Week. Anyway, I’m going, ‘That’s cool. That’s really cool’.

“And then he says, ‘I’m making clothes for poor people just like you’.

“I thought, aww. I was kind of chuffed that he’d called me poor. I was like, ‘aww, that’s cool’.

“So I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a peasant’. But you can come and eat food off my table, Kanye. That’s fine.

“That’s what he said. It was hilarious.”

The Rabbitohs great also recalled the hilarious moment West spontaneously ordered two chocolate fondant cakes and “slurped” them down like there was no tomorrow.

“He ordered two chocolate cakes and he was like slurping these chocolate fondant cakes. And I’m watching him eat these cakes going, ‘What a peasant’.

“He called me a peasant and I am watching you eat chocolate cake like you’ve never eaten it before.

“I never get starstruck and I’m not really worried about what you do as long as you’re a good person — and he was cool. He was a cool guy. He was really open to be fair.”