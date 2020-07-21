NRL news, NRL clubs clamour for Sonny Bill Williams as cross-code star looks toward Australia

The Sydney Roosters have “internally discussed” the prospect of luring cross-code favourite Sonny Bill Williams back to Bondi, as a host of NRL clubs clamour for his signature.

Williams became the NRL’s hottest property on Tuesday morning after the Toronto Wolfpack’s withdrawal from the Super League.

He is one of seven Australian or New Zealand players to be granted permission by the club to pursue a new contract elsewhere, and the prospect of luring the 34-year-old down under has the NRL world buzzing.

Speaking to Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler, Wolfpack boss Dave Argyle confirmed Williams would still be paid from his $10 million by from the Super League side allowing NRL clubs to swoop in the meantime on a cameo contract.

Williams made his name with seven barn-storming seasons in the NRL. (AAP)

“As we said to all our players today, every player can opt if they want to pick up a ball with another club they’re completely fine to do that ,” Argyle told Nine News.

“I’m 100% confident the players are financially good, not justt for this year but for next year .

“In the case of Sonny he does have an unusual contract that there are boxing provisions in that .”

Weidler also revealed “Williams situation had been discussed internally at the Roosters”, with at least “half a dozen” other clubs expressing interest.

Sonny Bill Williams during his time with the All Blacks. (Getty)

NSW Blues coach and former Rooster Brad Fittler suggest Williams would be the perfect for the Roosters in lieu of the injured Victor Radley, as they pursue an unprecedented premiership three-peat.

”You could only imagine if SBW walked into that [Roosters] outfit,” he told Nine News. “So I’d be definitely looking down that corridor.”

Warrriors CEO Cameron George said the Warriors would also consider a play for cross-code favourite.

Warriors officials reportedly contacted Williams’ manager, Khoder Nasser, on Tuesday with a five-match $100,000 cameo contract to join the Warriors.

“We’re in a position where obviously we’re going to require players and if Sonny Bill Williams becomes available, of course, we’re going to look at how it could happen,” George told NRL.com.

Sonny Bill Williams during the Betfred Super League match between Toronto Wolfpack and Castleford Tigers in February (Getty)

“We’ll reach out for sure to try and understand the situation, we’re already looking for loan players so imagine if it came off.

“The stars would have to be aligned, and I don’t know if and when Sonny could even get to Australia. But we’d be mad not to ask the question.”

No player is permitted to hold Super League and NRL contracts concurrently.

Williams would be required to end his deal with Toronto, sign with the NRL and then re-register next season with the Super League, should the club re-enter the tournament.

Based on Argyle’s comments it appears his $10 million two-year contract would be honoured regardless by the club.