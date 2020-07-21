No new positive tests in last week at NBA bubble

The NBA has announced that there were no confirmed positive tests for coronavirus over the last week inside the bubble in Florida.

“Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 13, zero have returned confirmed positive tests,” the league said in a statement on Monday.

Last Monday, the league said two players returned positive results out of the 322 samples taken in the first round of tests since players arrived at the bubble the week before.

The thought process behind creating the bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando was having players remain inside and not leave to cut down on possible interactions with those on the outside who may have the virus.

Teams begin scrimmaging on Wednesday, and the season resumes July 30 after being halted on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.