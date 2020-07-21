Nikola Jokic “cannot control” how COVID-19 affects him

Nikola Jokic doesn’t know what type of long-term effects COVID-19 might have on him, but he also doesn’t want to waste thinking about it.

Jokic, who’s been in the Orlando “bubble” for more than a week after he tested positive while in Serbia, said the NBA’s doctors have been accommodating. That doesn’t mean they can predict how the virus might impact him during a physically taxing postseason.

“I cannot control that so I don’t want to think about it,” Jokic said. “I think that we have doctors that are supposed to do their job, and they are doing their job at a really high level. We are getting tested every day. Whenever, whatever we need, the NBA team can provide us. I’m not really worried about that. … Hopefully nothing will happen.”

Prior to a return to practice, all NBA players who tested positive for the virus had to pass a “pre-participation cardiac screening,” according to the NBA’s 113-page health-and-safety memo.

Because the Nuggets were among the teams hardest hit by the virus, Jokic wasn’t alone in needing to clear quarantine and then pass a screening. Gary Harris and Torrey Craig both cleared quarantine Tuesday, according to a league source, but won’t return to practice until they pass the screening.

That means the Nuggets will be severely compromised for their opening scrimmage on Wednesday against the Wizards. Denver’s only expected to have nine players available.

“I don’t know how many minutes, I don’t know how much I am going to play, but I want to play just to see how I am going to be there, just to get some wind in, just some running, just to play some live basketball,” Jokic said.

He later added, “I can play however many minutes I need,” citing the seven-man victory in Utah on Feb. 5.

The Nuggetrs’ lack of depth has forced Jokic out of position, which he said he loves.

“Me playing every other position than center,” he joked. “That’s my favorite.”

Protests? Fourteen of the Nuggets’ players will wear messages on their jersey in support of racial equality, and that might not be it. Nuggets guard Troy Daniels said the team has discussed other ways to protest.

“We don’t have anything set in stone yet, but I’m pretty sure we’re going to do something,” he said.

This training camp is a huge opportunity for Daniels, who is one of the few Denver guards already inside the bubble. Daniels has been one of the standouts through two weeks of practice thus far, according to a league source.

“I always have something to prove every I step on the court,” Daniels said. “I’m going on year 7, undrafted. I was overlooked, I’m always overlooked, I feel like. I always have something to prove. But this training camp has catapulted me into probably getting some major minutes, which is good for me and also good for the team.”

Daniels should be a major part of the Nuggets’ backcourt during the upcoming scrimmages, and potentially beyond.