Nick Cannon Sits Down With A Rabbi In Upcoming Podcast Episode

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Nick Cannon is determined not to be canceled and has shared a teaser clip of an upcoming episode of his podcast — where he is seen chopping it up with a Rabbi.

“I made a lot of people mad,” Cannon says in the clip. “[I made] your community mad, I made my community mad by apologizing.” 

Rabbi Abraham Cooper then says, “the question in my community is ‘is he sincere,'” regarding Cannon’s recent apology.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR