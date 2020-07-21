Nick Cannon Sits Down With A Rabbi In Upcoming Podcast Episode

Nick Cannon is determined not to be canceled and has shared a teaser clip of an upcoming episode of his podcast — where he is seen chopping it up with a Rabbi.

“I made a lot of people mad,” Cannon says in the clip. “[I made] your community mad, I made my community mad by apologizing.”

Rabbi Abraham Cooper then says, “the question in my community is ‘is he sincere,'” regarding Cannon’s recent apology.

“At this point, yes.” Cannon replied. He later says, “I don’t have hatred for any group of people but especially Jewish people because I feel like there’s a connection.”

Cannon was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks during an interview with Professor Griff. Cannon was quickly dropped from ViacomCBS despite offering several apologies.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon wrote during a lengthy Twitter thread.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”