NHL awards 2020: Finalists for Hart, Norris, Vezina and other honors

The 2019-20 NHL regular season officially ended in March after the coronavirus (COVID-19) forced pro sports leagues around the world to suspend play. The NHL’s decision to head straight into the playoffs also marked the conclusion of a few intense races for its biggest individual honors.

Ahead of hockey’s return to action in early August, the NHL has revealed finalists for top awards, and a few favorites have emerged from the crowd of candidates.

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl may have the strongest argument for the Hart Trophy after leading the league with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists), though the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon is also a worthy candidate. Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck should win the Vezina Trophy, but the Bruins’ Tuukka Rask could steal a few votes.

Perhaps the most interesting awards battle: Quinn Hughes vs. Cale Makar for the Calder Trophy. A case could easily be made for both defensemen, so don’t be surprised if the margin of victory is razor thin.

Who will take home the hardware? Here are the finalists for the NHL’s most prestigious awards.

Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP)

Finalist Team Leon Draisaitl Oilers Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche Artemi Panarin Rangers

James Norris Memorial Trophy (best defenseman)

Finalist Team John Carlson Capitals Victor Hedman Lightning Roman Josi Predators

Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)

Finalist Team Patrice Bergeron Bruins Sean Couturier Flyers Ryan O’Reilly Blues

Calder Memorial Trophy (best rookie)

Finalist Team Quinn Hughes Canucks Dominik Kubalik Blackhawks Cale Makar Avalanche

Vezina Trophy (best goaltender)

Finalist Team Connor Hellebuyck Jets Tuukka Rask Bruins Andrei Vasilevskiy Lightning

Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year)

Finalist Team Bruce Cassidy Bruins John Tortorella Blue Jackets Alain Vigneault Flyers

Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as voted by players)

Finalist Team Leon Draisaitl Oilers Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche Artemi Panarin Rangers

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (for dedication to hockey)

Finalist Team Stephen Johns Stars Oskar Lindblom Flyers Bobby Ryan Senators

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winners (most gentlemanly player)