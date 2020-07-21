NHL awards 2020: Finalists for Hart, Norris, Vezina and other honors

The 2019-20 NHL regular season officially ended in March after the coronavirus (COVID-19) forced pro sports leagues around the world to suspend play. The NHL’s decision to head straight into the playoffs also marked the conclusion of a few intense races for its biggest individual honors.
Ahead of hockey’s return to action in early August, the NHL has revealed finalists for top awards, and a few favorites have emerged from the crowd of candidates.
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl may have the strongest argument for the Hart Trophy after leading the league with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists), though the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon is also a worthy candidate. Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck should win the Vezina Trophy, but the Bruins’ Tuukka Rask could steal a few votes.
Perhaps the most interesting awards battle: Quinn Hughes vs. Cale Makar for the Calder Trophy. A case could easily be made for both defensemen, so don’t be surprised if the margin of victory is razor thin.
Who will take home the hardware? Here are the finalists for the NHL’s most prestigious awards.
Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP)
|Finalist
|Team
|Leon Draisaitl
|Oilers
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Avalanche
|Artemi Panarin
|Rangers
James Norris Memorial Trophy (best defenseman)
|Finalist
|Team
|John Carlson
|Capitals
|Victor Hedman
|Lightning
|Roman Josi
|Predators
Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)
|Finalist
|Team
|Patrice Bergeron
|Bruins
|Sean Couturier
|Flyers
|Ryan O’Reilly
|Blues
Calder Memorial Trophy (best rookie)
|Finalist
|Team
|Quinn Hughes
|Canucks
|Dominik Kubalik
|Blackhawks
|Cale Makar
|Avalanche
Vezina Trophy (best goaltender)
|Finalist
|Team
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Jets
|Tuukka Rask
|Bruins
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Lightning
Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year)
|Finalist
|Team
|Bruce Cassidy
|Bruins
|John Tortorella
|Blue Jackets
|Alain Vigneault
|Flyers
Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as voted by players)
|Finalist
|Team
|Leon Draisaitl
|Oilers
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Avalanche
|Artemi Panarin
|Rangers
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (for dedication to hockey)
|Finalist
|Team
|Stephen Johns
|Stars
|Oskar Lindblom
|Flyers
|Bobby Ryan
|Senators
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winners (most gentlemanly player)
|Finalist
|Team
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Avalanche
|Auston Matthews
|Maple Leafs
|Ryan O’Reilly
|Blues