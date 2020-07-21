Home Sports NHL awards 2020: Finalists for Hart, Norris, Vezina and other honors

NHL awards 2020: Finalists for Hart, Norris, Vezina and other honors

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The 2019-20 NHL regular season officially ended in March after the coronavirus (COVID-19) forced pro sports leagues around the world to suspend play. The NHL’s decision to head straight into the playoffs also marked the conclusion of a few intense races for its biggest individual honors.

Ahead of hockey’s return to action in early August, the NHL has revealed finalists for top awards, and a few favorites have emerged from the crowd of candidates.

MORE: When do the NHL playoffs start? Key dates, schedule and more

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl may have the strongest argument for the Hart Trophy after leading the league with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists), though the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon is also a worthy candidate. Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck should win the Vezina Trophy, but the Bruins’ Tuukka Rask could steal a few votes.

Perhaps the most interesting awards battle: Quinn Hughes vs. Cale Makar for the Calder Trophy. A case could easily be made for both defensemen, so don’t be surprised if the margin of victory is razor thin.

Who will take home the hardware? Here are the finalists for the NHL’s most prestigious awards.

Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP)

FinalistTeam
Leon DraisaitlOilers
Nathan MacKinnonAvalanche
Artemi PanarinRangers

James Norris Memorial Trophy (best defenseman)

FinalistTeam
John CarlsonCapitals
Victor HedmanLightning
Roman JosiPredators

Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)

FinalistTeam
Patrice BergeronBruins
Sean Couturier Flyers
Ryan O’ReillyBlues

Calder Memorial Trophy (best rookie)

FinalistTeam
Quinn HughesCanucks
Dominik KubalikBlackhawks
Cale MakarAvalanche

Vezina Trophy (best goaltender)

FinalistTeam
Connor HellebuyckJets
Tuukka RaskBruins
Andrei VasilevskiyLightning

Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year)

FinalistTeam
Bruce CassidyBruins
John TortorellaBlue Jackets
Alain VigneaultFlyers

Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as voted by players)

FinalistTeam
Leon DraisaitlOilers
Nathan MacKinnonAvalanche
Artemi PanarinRangers

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (for dedication to hockey)

FinalistTeam
Stephen JohnsStars
Oskar LindblomFlyers
Bobby RyanSenators

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winners (most gentlemanly player)

FinalistTeam
Nathan MacKinnonAvalanche
Auston MatthewsMaple Leafs
Ryan O’ReillyBlues

RELATED ARTICLES

©