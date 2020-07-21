NFLPA tells players all NFL preseason games are canceled

As had been expected, the NFL Players Association informed union members during a Tuesday call that all preseason games are canceled due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, and Ian Rapoport confirmed the news.

The NFL had already cut the preseason in half from four games to two, but players requested a full cancelation to limit exposure to outside individuals who may be carrying the virus.

On Monday, reports emerged that the NFL and NFLPA agreed to daily coronavirus testing over at least the first two weeks of training camps. Rookies are scheduled to appear at camps this week, while sessions open to all players on July 28.

The NFL and NFLPA will continue to negotiate other terms with the season scheduled to begin on Sept. 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans: